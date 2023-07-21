It feels as though Moises Caicedo is one of the key figures in this transfer window.

The Brighton midfielder has been strongly linked to Chelsea recently, while it has been claimed that you can’t rule out either Liverpool or Arsenal in the race to sign the Ecuadorian at this point either.

However, as things stand, Caicedo is a Brighton player, but according to Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth, the player has been told he can leave this summer for the right price.

Indeed, speaking on Sky Sports News, Sheth stated that Caicedo feels he has something of a gentleman’s agreement with Brighton to be able to leave this summer provided the price is right.

Caicedo thinks he can go

Sheth shared what he knows about Caicedo.

“One source told me earlier today that Caicedo feels he has some sort of gentleman’s agreement to leave during this transfer window provided the price is right for Brighton. Brighton aren’t commenting on that, but it should be noted that Brighton are tough negotiators,” Sheth said.

No agreement

This really isn’t the power position that Caicedo may think it is.

Caicedo has agreed with Brighton that he can leave if the price is right. Isn’t that just the agreement that every footballer ever has with their football club?

It really isn’t much of a bargaining position for Caicedo to be in. Brighton still very much hold all the cards here, and this ‘gentleman’s agreement’ really doesn’t seem to be worth that much.

The Seagulls won’t be selling the player unless the right bid is made, and that stance hasn’t changed over the past 12 months.

It may be tough for Chelsea, Arsenal or Liverpool to get this deal done.