‘Only Chelsea’: Fabrizio Romano says ‘fantastic’ Liverpool target has made his mind up

Liverpool’s search for a new midfielder might lead them down numerous paths, but it’s looking 99% certain that path won’t lead to Moises Caicedo.

The Brighton midfielder is one of the most in-demand names in this summer window. After Arsenal tried to sign him in January for huge money, a number of other clubs have been linked with a move for him.

However, while Liverpool are thought to like Caicedo, Fabrizio Romano has told his YouTube channel that as it stands, Caicedo is only going to one club. And that club is Chelsea.

“Keep an eye on Liverpool for the defensive midfield positions, but not on Moises Caicedo. I’m told that Caicedo is not negotiating with Liverpool and Liverpool are not negotiating with Brighton,” Romano said.

“The only negotiation, I keep saying this, when we saw rumours on Arsenal, on Manchester United, only Chelsea. Moises Caicedo agreed personal terms with Chelsea. He wants to go to Chelsea. The negotiations are ongoing.”

Brighton are thought to want close to £100m to sell Caicedo but could well go slightly lower, with the player keen on leaving.

Chelsea have room to spend now after moving a number of players out. Romelu Lukaku is expected to follow as well, with a move to Juventus being tipped.

Perfect for any team

There is a reason why so many big clubs want to sign Moises Caicedo. And that’s simply because he’s a top midfielder who has proven himself with Brighton.

He fits into any team in England right now and whoever gets him is getting a player who can go on and become a world class operator.

Lauded by Graham Potter as a ‘fantastic‘ talent, Caicedo very much looks like being one of the next big midfield stars to compete in the Premier League for years to come.