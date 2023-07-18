Chelsea appear to be leading the race to sign Moises Caicedo this summer, but you can’t discount Liverpool or Arsenal in this race just yet.

That is according to Graeme Bailey who has been speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast about the Ecuadorian.

Caicedo is widely expected to leave Brighton this summer, and while Chelsea have made the first move, it is impossible to fully rule out the idea of Liverpool or Arsenal being the midfielder’s ultimate destination according to Bailey.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Caicedo to Liverpool or Arsenal

Bailey spoke about the £100m man.

“We will be talking about Chelsea and Caicedo I estimate for a couple of weeks to come. They are firm favourites for him, but I would say let’s keep an eye on Liverpool and Arsenal I would not rule either of them out here, I really wouldn’t but Chelsea are in pole position as it were, they’ve had a first bid rejected, £70m all in, but that’s short of what Brighton want who want at least £100m all in.” Bailey said.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Won’t be easy

Bailey says that you can’t rule out Caicedo joining either Jurgen Klopp or Mikel Arteta, but, let’s be honest, this won’ be an easy deal.

Liverpool have already splurged close to £100m on Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, while Arsenal’s spending is nearing the £200m mark after landing Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber.

Of course, departures for the likes of Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Thomas Partey or Kieran Tierney could change this landscape, but, right now, it’s hard to see how either of these clubs will be able to afford this kind of deal.

Don’t be shocked if Chelsea do ultimately end up winning out in this transfer tussle.