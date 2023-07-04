Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Oliver Skipp may cut this holiday short this summer to return to pre-season training early.

A report from Football London has outlined some of the early activity at Hotspur Way following the arrival of Ange Postecoglou.

The Australian coach officially took over at the weekend and is already working his new squad hard.

He hasn’t got a full complement of senior players yet following last month’s international break.

It means the likes of Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and new signing James Maddison are still absent.

One player who may be the last to return is Oliver Skipp.

Photo by Alex Caparros – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Skipp is part of the England under-21 squad currently taking part in the European Championships.

They play Israel in the semi-finals tomorrow and a win would see them compete in this weekend’s final.

Skipp will then be allowed to go on holiday before joining up with Tottenham during pre-season.

However, there’s been a suggestion that the 22-year-old might cut his break short this summer.

Given he’s got a new manager in the dugout to impress, he won’t want to fall behind his Spurs teammates.

Skipp might cut holiday short to return to Tottenham

The report from Football London states that, ‘Oliver Skipp is through to the semi-finals with England but may well choose to shorten his holiday period as well by a few days in order to make a quicker impression on the new boss.’

England have performed admirably this summer, although Skipp hasn’t had the biggest influence.

Manager Lee Carsley brought him off the bench in England’s first two group games before giving him a full 90 minutes against Germany.

He then made another cameo against Portugal in the quarter-finals as England recorded their fourth straight win and clean sheet.

Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images

The news that Jacob Ramsey has left the camp with an injury might be good news for the 22-year-old.

Tottenham depart for their pre-season tour on July 14, just six days after England will potentially be playing in the Euros final.

Skipp won’t get much of a holiday if he does decide to return to Tottenham duty before they go away.

However, if he comes back with a winner’s medal around his neck, that won’t do his chances under Postecoglou any harm at all.