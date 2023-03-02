Oleksandr Zinchenko left applauding what Martin Odegaard did vs Everton











Arsenal star Oleksandr Zinchenko was left applauding teammate Martin Odegaard on the pitch during the match last night.

A report from Football London has outlined some of the key details from Arsenal’s 4-0 win over Everton.

It was a brilliant evening at The Emirates for the Gunners, as they extended their lead at the top of the Premier League.

Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli scored late in the first-half after some dogged defending from Everton.

The visitors simply couldn’t cope with Mikel Arteta’s side in the second-half, as Odegaard and Martinelli extended their lead.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

It’s a result that has huge implications at both ends of the Premer League.

Arsenal now have a cushion over Manchester City which could be essential in the run in.

Everton’s goal difference took a hit too, and they’ve now played a game more than their rivals.

Zinchenko was left stunned at one point in the match by a piece of skill by Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard.

The pair both played brilliantly as they now look towards facing Bournemouth on Saturday.

Zinchenko left applauding Odegaard during Arsenal win

The report from Football London has outlined one moment that stopped Zinchenko in his tracks.

‘For all his class in the match though the moment of the night undoubtedly went to Martin Odegaard, who staked his claim for the most technically gifted player in this Arsenal squad with a slide-tackle-cum-Cruyff turn to pull away from Alex Iwobi.

‘Upon seeing the skill Zinchenko could only hold his hands above his head and applaud.’

There have already been calls to name Martin Odegaard Arsenal’s player of the season.

He’ll have some fierce competition from Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and ZInchenko himself.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The Norwegian has some of the quickest feet in the league, and incredible vision to go with it.

Clinton Morrison has suggested that he’s got the potential to be one of the best footballers in the world.

Odegaard and Zinchenko will almost certainly be able to go head-to-head with Europe’s best next season in the Champions League with Arsenal.

Until then, the Ukrainian will have to join tens of thousands of Gunners fans in applauding the Norwegian genius.

