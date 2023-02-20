‘Fantastic’: Sky pundit suggests £30m Arsenal man has the potential to become one of the world's best players











Sky Sports pundit Clinton Morrison has now said Arsenal star Martin Odegaard could become one of the world’s best players.

Speaking on Sky Sports News (19/2 12:07pm), Morrison was analysing the Gunners 4-2 win over Aston Villa.

It was a massive game for Arsenal as they looked to regain some momentum in the Premier League title race.

After dropping eight points in their last three games, they looked in trouble at half-time, with Unai Emery’s side leading 2-1.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

However, a thunderbolt from Oleksandr Zinchenko, and two late strikes in added time meant all three points headed back to London.

Alan Shearer pointed out how much Martin Odegaard improved in the second-half of that game.

Morrison agreed that Odegaard did so well to control the game for Arsenal, despite Villa setting up to frustrate him.

The Norwegian captain has been sensational all season, and Pep Guardiola even highlighted his influence for the Gunners.

If Arsenal are going to go all the way in the league this season, he’s going to play a massive part in the run-in.

Morrison sees huge potential in Arsenal captain Odegaard

Speaking on Sky Sports News about the 25-year-old, Morrison said: “He’s definitely one [of the best players] in the league.

“A few weeks ago, they were comparing him to Kevin de Bruyne, they need to relax.

“I don’t think at this moment he’s Kevin de Bruyne level.

“See, I think for Kevin de Bruyne for me is the best midfielder in the world at the moment, I think he’s outstanding.

“Odegaard’s younger, and he’s got the potential to get to that Kevin de Bruyne [level].

“I don’t like the comparisons because I think it puts pressure on Martin Odegaard, but he’s a fantastic footballer.

“He’d have been playing that miss in his head all day, but there was one in the second half, where his touch and his pass to Nketiah was outstanding.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

“He’s a brilliant footballer to watch, and at a young age the Arsenal captain, which means everyone must respect him in that dressing room.”

The £30m playmaker is always going to draw comparison with Kevin de Bruyne due to the position they play in.

Odegaard has doubled the Belgian’s goal tally in the league this season, which is an impressive feat.

However, De Bruyne is leading the way in the league for assists, with Odegaard trailing behind him.

Morrison won’t be the only person that sees huge potential in Odegaard, and Arsenal will certainly hope he continues to improve.

He’ll be hoping to continue his fine form at the weekend when the Gunners travel to Leicester City.

