Kieran Gibbs says 'outstanding' Martin Odegaard has been Arsenal's Player of the Season so far











Kieran Gibbs has become the latest person to hail the performances of Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard this season.

Gibbs was discussing the Gunners squad on ESPN FC, and asked to name his player of the season so far.

It’s a discussion that has cropped up more and more as the end of the season approaches.

Arsenal still have a third of their league games to play before the campaign is over.

They face Everton tomorrow in their game in hand that could extend their lead to five points over Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta’s side will want revenge after their defeat at Goodison Park earlier in the month.

It was just their second loss of the league campaign, and part of a small blip the team suffered.

However, Arsenal have now recorded back-to-back wins, and Gibbs believes Martin Odegaard is a big part of that.

The Norwegian has played some of the best football of his career at The Emirates this season.

He’s led by example, and could have his hands on a huge piece of silverware come the end of the season.

Gibbs names Odegaard as his Arsenal player of the season so far

Asked to name the best player in the Gunners squad so far in this campaign, Gibbs said: “That’s so tough, that’s so tough, because they’ve just been so strong.

“If I had to pick anyone, I would say [Martin] Odegaard. I think he’s just been instrumental and everything goes through him.

“His consistency and his level of performance has just been outstanding and he’s a top, top player.

“I think I would give it to him.”

Odegaard recently admitted that he thinks he’s got the capacity to play even better for Arsenal.

His vision and immense close control have created so many chances for his Gunners teammates this season.

Another player synonymous with those qualities is Cesc Fabregas, who has also singled Odegaard out for praise.

For Gibbs to name Odegaard ahead of the likes of Bukayo Saka and Thomas Partey is a huge compliment for the Arsenal captain.

It’s too early for the 24-year-old to enjoy such praise, with plenty of important matches still to come.

