‘Off the table’: Journalist says ‘unbelievable’ player won’t be joining Aston Villa or Everton now

Tammy Abraham will not be headed to the Premier League this summer.

That is according to Dean Jones who was speaking on the Ranks FC Ultras Podcast about the Roma striker.

Sadly, Abraham has just been struck down by what appears to be a rather serious injury.

Jones is led to believe that this is an ACL problem, and the striker’s injury has led to any interested sides from the Premier League taking a step back in their pursuit of the forward.

This comes after interest from Aston Villa and Everton.

Jones says that the interested parties in England have now taken Abraham’s name off the table due to his injury.

Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images

Abraham not moving

Jones shared what he knows about the Roma striker.

“I think he has (done his ACL), I think that is what he’s done. I know there are teams in the Premier League that were looking at Tammy and now they no longer are, so it is serious enough for that to now be off the table,” Jones said.

Sad

It’s a real shame to see that Abraham has been struck down by injury, especially as he was being linked with a move back to England.

With Aston Villa set to play in the Europa Conference League next season, this would have been the perfect time for the ‘unbelievable’ striker to return to Villa Park.

As many will remember, Abraham was a fan favourite in the Midlands after his loan spell in the Championship, and there’s long been reports that he would one day come back to play for Villa again.

Sadly, that move won’t be on the cards this summer, and we can only hope that Abraham will recover from his injury and get back to his best sooner rather than later.