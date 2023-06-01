Report: 'Unbelievable' Aston Villa striker target is now available for sale











Aston Villa transfer target Tammy Abraham, who currently plays Roma, is reportedly set to be put up for sale this summer.

Aston Villa started off the season in a relegation battle but appointing Unai Emery was a masterstroke and the club ended up finishing in eighth.

The Villans have been heavily linked to Abraham ahead of the summer. He knows the club well as he played for them when they were in the Championship.

Now, a report from the Telegraph states that Roma are looking to sell Abraham over the coming months.

They apparently have to deal with Financial Fair Play issues so will listen to offers for the striker. Reports suggest Villa need to pay at least £40million for him.



The forward, who Jack Grealish called “unbelievable“, has been a good forward for many seasons now. The former Chelsea star has been a key player for Jose Mourinho’s Roma side.

Abraham has also received praise from his peers, with one of his teammates saying he can become “one of the best strikers in the world”.

This would be a quality signing for Villa. With them in Europe next season they will have more matches. With this in mind, they need to have a good squad not just a good starting eleven.

Ollie Watkins has been in solid form since Emery took the job, but he cannot play and perform at his best for every game in an entire season. This is especially the case when you factor in Europe.

Due to this, it seems like a perfect idea for Villa to bring in Abraham so they have some much-needed strength in depth upfront.

