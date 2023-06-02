Everton willing to pay £27m for attacker Frank Lampard called 'incredible' - report











Everton will be looking to strengthen their squad this summer and the latest reports claim they now want to sign Tammy Abraham.

According to The Sun, Everton are apparently trying to buy Abraham from AS Roma for around £27million. The Toffees have apparently accepted that they can’t rely on Dominic Calvert-Lewin anymore.

Abraham is now reportedly the ‘number one target’ for Everton as they look to boost their goalscoring form in the division.

They survived in the Premier League on the final day of the season. They are needing to push higher up the division next season or relegation is inevitable.

(Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Everton want Tammy Abraham

It is no shock to see Everton want to sign Abraham. Their top goalscorer last season was left-midfielder Dwight McNeil with only seven goals. Their top goalscoring striker was Calvert-Lewin. The Englishman only scored two goals this season.

Former Everton manager Frank Lampard knows the forward from his time at Chelsea. Lampard is a big fan of Abraham and he called the forward “incredible” whilst managing him at the Blues.

Abraham would be a huge statement of intent from Everton and this is something the fans desperately need. Finishing 16th and 17th in the last two seasons is not good enough for the club.

Abraham had 30 goals in 82 appearances from Chelsea. He is a proper goalscorer and is only 25 years-old so has time to get even better. The only issue is that it may be very hard to convince the forward to come to the club.

(Photo by Chelsea Football Club/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)