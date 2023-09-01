Nottingham Forest now want to sign PSV Eindhoven midfielder Ibrahim Sangare before the transfer window closes today.

A report from The Sun has shared more information about the club’s attempts to sign the Ivorian international.

It looks set to be a busy day of incomings and outgoings at the City Ground.

Nuno Tavares appears to be on his way to Nottingham Forest to provide further competition at full-back.

However, they could also lose young star Brennan Johnson who is Tottenham’s main target.

Cooper may have already identified one player he wants to spend the Johnson money on.

Nottm Forest now want to sign Ibrahim Sangare in the final hours of the transfer window.

The ‘unstoppable’ player is one of the best midfielders in Europe and is overdue for a move to the Premier League.

Nottingham Forest want to sign Sangare

The report from The Sun suggests Forest are ready to break their club transfer record to sign Sangare.

A bid of £30m could be made to take the 25-year-old from the Eredivisie after helping PSV qualify for the Champions League.

He’s one of the club’s most important players and it won’t be easy to convince PSV to sell him today.

He has a release clause of £32m and if Forest want to sign Sangare they might have to trigger it.

Sangare is very much worth it though and would be a game-changing signing for Steve Cooper.