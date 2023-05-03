‘Not the only candidate’: David Ornstein says ‘maverick’ Spurs target still in the running for the Chelsea job











According to David Ornstein, Vincent Kompany is still in the running to become the next Chelsea manager despite the strong links with Mauricio Pochettino in recent weeks.

Pochettino looks set to be the next Chelsea boss, and while the Argentine is the favourite for the Stamford Bridge post, Ornstein noted that Kompany is still highly rated by Chelsea, alongside another unnamed managerial target.

This comes against a backdrop of interest from Tottenham in Kompany.

Speaking on NBC Sports, Ornstein suggested that Pochettino to Chelsea isn’t as foregone a conclusion as one would have you believe.

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Kompany still a candidate

Ornstein shared what he knows about the ‘maverick’ manager.

“Mauricio Pochettino, formerly of Tottenham and PSG is the favourite for this position and the expectation is that he will get it, but he’s not the only candidate. We know how highly Chelsea think of Vincent Kompany and another unnamed candidate who we still haven’t brought to the public light yet, and maybe that’s the way Chelsea want it,” Ornstein said.

Spurs’ advantage

If Chelsea are dawdling when it comes to making a decision on Pochettino, Kompany or any other candidate then this should play right into Tottenham’s hands.

Indeed, Spurs’ managerial search will be a lot easier if Chelsea are taking their time. After all, they’ve already lost Julian Nagelsmann due to the fact they were taking too long to offer him the job.

Of course, Tottenham themselves don’t seem to be getting much of a move on in their search for a new manager either, but if they can shift up the gears in the coming weeks, they may be able to pip Chelsea to the post in their pursuit of one of Kompany or Pochettino.

Photo by IAN KINGTON/AFP via Getty Images

