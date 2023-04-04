'I would': Tottenham now told appoint 'maverick' as their next manager, he'd be better than Pochettino











Craig Burley has urged Tottenham to hire Vincent Kompany as their new manager as they continue to look for a replacement for Antonio Conte.

Kompany has been strongly linked with a move to Spurs over the past couple of weeks, and Burley genuinely believes that he may be the best man for the job.

Indeed, speaking on ESPN, Burley said that while Kompany would be a left-field appointment, he says he’s the only manager who excites him from the list of candidates he’s seen, stating that he’d much prefer the Belgian to Mauricio Pochettino.

Hire Kompany

Burley told Spurs exactly what they should do.

“If Graham Potter was a hard sell then Brendan Rodgers would be a very hard sell as well at the moment. We’re talking about stock dropping off a cliff, and his has,” Burley said.

“I know it’s a big step, but he has the gravitas, the aura, the experience of playing and enough experience of managing. Vincent Kompany that is, it’s a left-field decision and I look at the others and they wouldn’t excite me.”

“You would have Kompany over Pochettino?” Burley was asked.

“I would, because I just don’t like going back and back over the same movie.”

Inspired appointment

We can’t help but agree with Burley here, the ‘maverick‘ manager is well worth a go for Tottenham.

His style of play with Burnley this season has been incredible to watch, and if that can translate to the top level, he could turn Spurs into what they’ve always wanted to be – a successful and entertaining team.

Of course, he does lack experience at the top level, so that does count against him, but after going for ‘surefire’ options such as Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte, Spurs may need to gamble on someone like Kompany now.

