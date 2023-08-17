Tim Steidten about to fly out to try and sign £40m player for West Ham

West Ham technical director Tim Steidten is about to fly out to Amsterdam in an attempt to sign Ajax star Mohammed Kudus.

That’s according to Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna, who claims the Hammers want to strike a deal with the Eredivisie giants.

West Ham have ramped up their efforts in the transfer market over the past couple weeks having brought in James Ward-Prowse and Edson Alvarez.

The Hammers have moved to bolster their midfield after losing Declan Rice by bringing in the former Saints captain and Ajax midfielder.

Now, it seems David Moyes’ men are set to try their luck with signing another Ajax star in Mohammed Kudus.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

West Ham set for Kudus talks

Aouna took to social media platform X on Thursday and claimed that Steidten is set to fly out to Amsterdam today.

The technical director will be tasked with striking a deal with Ajax to sign Kudus and West Ham are keen to reach an agreement.

He wrote: “Tim Steidten, the sportive director of West Ham, is going to Amsterdam today to meet Ajax Amsterdam for Mohammed Kudus.

“The Hammers want to find an agreement with Ajax.”

Kudus has starred for Ajax over the past couple of seasons and looks set for a big move in the near future.

Indeed, the 22-year-old has attracted interest from the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham.

Photo by Robin Jones – AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

The £40 million-rated forward also caught the eye at the World Cup with Ghana last year.

If West Ham manage to pull this move off, it would be a huge statement of intent. The youngster looks set to be a future star and would provide Moyes’ side with a brilliant attacking option.