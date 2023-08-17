Talks continue as West Ham push to sign ‘incredible’ £40m attacker – Romano

West Ham are on the hunt for a new attacking midfielder and Fabrizio Romano has shared that the club are still in talks with a top target.

The latest reports have shared that West Ham have been interested in signing Mohammed Kudus this summer transfer window.

Romano provided an update on this pursuit. He tweeted: “Talks between West Ham and Ajax for Mohammed Kudus continue, as called last week.”

This is no doubt great news for the Hammers and despite there not being much reported since news first broke of their interest, it looks like they are working silently to get a deal done.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

West ham still in talks for Kudus

Kudus would be an amazing signing for West Ham this summer. With them in the Europa League, they clearly have a pull this summer to get this top talent.

The player is a great attacking talent for Ajax and more so, he is still only 23 years-old. Kudus has a very high ceiling and is destined to play at a high level.

The £40 million-rated forward started to impress following his performances at the World Cup with Ghana last year.

It is no shock to see a Premier League club now want him and with West Ham lacking attacking quality, he seems like a perfect signing.

Photo by Peter Lous/BSR Agency/Getty Images

There is no doubting that on his day, Kudus is an ‘incredible‘ player and he would boost West Ham’s hopes of competing well in the Europa League.

The Hammers also finished in the bottom half of the table last season, and they need signings like Kudus to make sure this doesn’t happen again.