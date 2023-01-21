Noni Madueke says Chelsea are the best club in London, not Tottenham











Tottenham Hotspur missed out on the signing of Noni Madueke in this month’s transfer window, with the 20-year-old completing his move to Chelsea yesterday.

The talented winger was a part of Spurs’ youth academy before leaving the club back in 2018. He went and joined PSV Eindhoven and developed into a fantastic player there.

He’s back in London now and his Tottenham allegiances are all in the past.

Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images

After beating Arsenal to the signing of Mykhaylo Mudryk, Chelsea have now completed the signing of Noni Madueke ahead of Spurs, who were reportedly interested in bringing him back to North London this month.

Just last week, 90Min claimed that Tottenham are tracking young Madueke, while clubs like Leeds, Newcastle, Crystal Palace, West Ham, Everton and Leicester were also in the race to sign him.

A return to where it all started for Madueke would’ve been a great story, but Tottenham failed to make a move, and Chelsea capitalised by signing him for £29 million (Sky Sports).

Speaking of his return to England after joining Tottenham’s fierce rivals Chelsea, Madueke decided to make a claim that could anger many Spurs fans.

He said, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano: “Chelsea is the best club in London, of course.

“I’m really pleased to join one of the best clubs in the world. To return to England and play in the Premier League is a dream for me.”

TBR View:

Madueke is a quality player, there’s no doubt about that, but how many wingers do Chelsea need?!

The Blues have gone all out since Todd Boehly bought the club from Roman Abramovich. He has spent an eye-watering £460 million and he’s only been here for about six months (talkSPORT).

Transfer strategy aside, Madueke is an ‘outrageous‘ talent, and under a manager like Graham Potter, who has a proven record of developing young players, he could become a star at Chelsea.

Whether Tottenham will end up regretting their decision to not re-sign him remains to be seen.

Photo by Joupin Ghamsari/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

