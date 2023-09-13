‘No chance’: Fabrizio Romano has an update for Arsenal fans about ‘phenomenal’ player

Arsenal star Jorginho has been linked with a move to Turkey recently, and Fabrizio Romano has shared the latest on the situation.

The Italian is by no means the first choice under Mikel Arteta at the Emirates. He has almost always been a backup, and that has resulted in rumours linking him with an exit.

Romano, however, says there is no truth in those links.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Fabrizio Romano says there’s no chance Jorginho will leave Arsenal

There has been a lot of speculation regarding Jorginho‘s Arsenal future even though the transfer window here in England shut just under two weeks ago.

That’s because the window is still open in Turkey, and the Italian has been heavily linked with a move to Fenerbahce, where his old Chelsea teammate Michy Batshuayi currently plays his football.

Just last month, a report from Turkey claimed Jorginho directly told Arsenal he wants to leave. Last week, his agent also suggested there is a possibility he could move.

With two days left in the Turkish window, rumours are still flying around, but Romano has rubbished them all in his Daily Briefing.

He said: “I’m also told there is no chance of Jorginho leaving for a late move to Turkey after some speculation about interest from Fenerbahce.

Arsenal fans have been keen to know more about this, but honestly, from everything I’m hearing, Jorginho was never close to Turkish league move this summer, it was never an option. He’s staying.”

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

TBR View:

Jorginho may not be the first choice at Arsenal, but he’s a hugely important player.

The ‘phenomenal‘ Italian has performed brilliantly every time he has been called upon by Arteta, and the Gunners need him now more than ever following Thomas Partey’s injury.

At 31, Jorginho is definitely in the twilight of his career, but he still has so much more to offer. Even if he wanted to leave in the next two days, we’re sure Arsenal would not entertain it. Romano’s words should now put an end to all the rumours.

Arsenal take on Everton on Sunday, and it will be interesting to see if Jorginho will get the nod to start in Partey’s position.