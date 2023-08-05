A bizarre report from Turkey has claimed that Jorginho has informed Arsenal that he wants to leave the club this month, and Fenerbahce are keen to sign him.

The Italian joined the Gunners from Chelsea back in January this year. Mikel Arteta’s side paid £12 million (Sky Sports) for his signature, and he has been brilliant so far.

Almost every Arsenal fan expects Jorginho to play a part for the club this season, but a report from TRT Spor has just shared a very different update.

Photo by Alex Dodd – CameraSport via Getty Images

Report says Jorginho has told Arsenal he wants to leave

Arsenal’s main target to strengthen their midfield back in January this year was Moises Caicedo.

The Gunners tried extremely hard to sign the Brighton and Hove Albion star and even tabled two big bids. The Seagulls, however, turned them both down and he stayed put (Sky Sports).

Arsenal really needed to bring a new man in, and Arteta decided to sign Jorginho from Chelsea. That dampened the mood around the Emirates at the time, but the Italian proved everyone wrong.

Jorginho barely put a foot wrong for Arsenal last season. He was sensational, and he had a really good pre-season for the North Londoners as well.

Now, however, the report from Turkey claims Jorginho is not in Arsenal’s plans for the new season. They claim the Italian has directly told the club he wants to leave.

Fenerbahce have reportedly made contact with Arsenal now to try and sign the Italian in the coming days.

Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

TBR View:

We just can’t see Jorginho leaving Arsenal this month.

The Italian, branded as a ‘tremendous’ player by Arteta (Football London), looks happy and at home at the Emirates. He’s clearly not the first choice, but he has been brilliant almost every time he has played, and there’s no way Arteta will let him go now.

Arsenal are back in the Champions League this season. Very few of their players have ever played in the competition before, which could make it tricky for them when the going gets tough.

Jorginho, however, has played and even won the Champions League, and his experience will be key for Arsenal this term. We expect him to stay!