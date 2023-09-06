Arsenal midfielder Jorginho may plan to leave the club for the Serie A in the future according to his agent Joao Santos.

Santos was speaking to Tutto Napoli via the Evening Standard and said that Italy will always be in Jorginho’s heart.

Santos shared that if there is an Italian side that needs a profile like Jorginho then the midfielder would be willing to listen.

Santos said: “Italy is always in our hearts, never say never.

“If there is an Italian team that needs Jorge and his characteristics, we will see what will happen.

“Jorginho’s characteristic is unique and needed by all teams in the world.

“When the coach needs that characteristic he will call Jorge.”

Jorginho currently has one year remaining on his Arsenal contract and these comments by his agents are unlikely to cause any issues.

The 31-year-old has done a stellar job for Mikel Arteta’s side and has seemed like an excellent addition to the dressing room.

Although now playing significantly less minutes, Jorginho can still be seen enthusiastically encouraging his teammates on the touchline at the Emirates.

Jorginho’s agent suggests he could look to leave Arsenal

One would assume Santos’ comments are envisioned for the end of Jorginho’s contract.

The agent quickly dismissed links of Jorginho moving to Fenerbache this summer.

However, Arsenal fans probably wouldn’t be too surprised if Jorginho were to move on in January.

Although any exit may now be delayed because of the firefighting job Jorginho was bought in for – deputising for Thomas Partey.

The midfielder is now injured again, although the duration is currently unclear.

Jorginho is now the direct understudy for Declan Rice.

And given all the games Arsenal will have in coming weeks and months, the £12m Italian could see his game time increased.

Jorginho’s agent may be fond of an Italian return, but for now it seems there’s a job to do at Arsenal.