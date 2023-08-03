Nigel Winterburn believes that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is going to demand Declan Rice is more attacking next season.

Winterburn was commentating on Arsenal’s penalty shootout win over AS Monaco for the club’s streaming service.

Mikel Arteta picked a relatively strong team against the French side but there were some key emissions.

Bukayo Saka was an unused substitute as he wasn’t feeling well, while Martin Odegaard came off the bench in the second half.

The glaring omission was Gabriel Jesus, who it has been revealed had a small operation this week and will miss the start of the season.

Arteta did some tinkering with his side yesterday and starting Declan Rice alongside Thomas Partey in midfield.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Rice looked brilliant in a more attacking role and Nigel Winterburn believes Arteta will demand the England international does this more often.

The 24-year-old’s ability to play in multiple roles in the centre of the park will be one of the reasons why Arsenal spent such a large sum on Rice.

He linked up brilliantly with Gabriel Martinelli on the left and was unlucky not to get on the score sheet.

Winterburn thinks Arteta wants Rice to be more attacking

Covering Arsenal’s win yesterday, Winterburn said: “Yeah I think he’s got the ability to be able to carry the ball not only from defensive situations but high up the pitch as well.

“I expect him to be involved this season with Arsenal up the pitch as well as in that defensive position that we know that he can play.

“I think Mikel Arteta will demand much more from him.”

Declan Rice has a huge role to play next season but it will be interesting to see who starts the season alongside him in midfield.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

After being linked with an exit this summer, Partey showed why Arteta was reluctant to let him go yesterday.

New signing Kai Havertz came off the bench after an hour and replaced Rice and he too could partner the England international.

That would mean Rice playing deeper, but it’s easy to see why Winterburn thinks Arteta has to play further forward.

The anchor role in the Arsenal set-up may limit how much Rice can contribute to the side next season.

However, if Arteta can get the best out of Havertz, then it might be the best place for him in the team.