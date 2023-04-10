Nigel Reo-Coker says Gabriel Martinelli would turn down Real Madrid and Barcelona to stay at Arsenal











Nigel Reo-Coker has now said that Gabriel Martinelli would turn down any other major club to stay at Arsenal.

Speaking on the Football Daily podcast, Reo-Coker was analysing a huge game in the Premier League yesterday.

After watching Manchester City close the gap to five points at the top of the league yesterday, all eyes were on Arsenal’s reaction.

Mikel Arteta’s team once again started brightly, with Gabriel Martinelli heavily involved.

The 21-year-old Brazilian opened the scoring after poking the ball past Alisson.

He then turned provider, as he delivered a pinpoint cross to Gabriel Jesus to put Arsenal 2-0 up.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

However, Liverpool rallied, and a late Roberto Firmino goal meant the honours were shared.

Reo-Coker praised Martinelli’s form this season, and his commitment to Arsenal.

He’s enjoying his football at The Emirates, and has established himself as a key player in Arsenal’s system.

Reo-Coker praises Arsenal star Martinelli

Asked about the young Brazilian on Football Daily, Reo-Coker said: “I think Martinelli’s been absolutely sensational, he’s been a diamond find for Arsenal.

“If every club in that top 1% could find a Martinelli player who wants to play for a club and has no issues with signing new contracts, who’s not going to be distracted with maybe going to a Real Madrid or Barcelona and wants to stay at that club and appreciates it, every club will take him.

“He was sensational, he really was.”

Martinelli has been going from strength to strength in recent weeks, impressing even his opposition players.

Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Trent Alexander-Arnold praised him yesterday after struggling to deal with him on the wing.

Newcastle’s Jacob Murphy said he was ‘frightening’ when he last faced Martinelli.

As Reo-Coker said, Martinelli was happy to commit to Arsenal in February, signing a new long-term deal.

That’s going to be a huge boost to Mikel Arteta, given how much better he could get throughout his career.

The Spaniard has created the perfect environment for young players to thrive and develop at The Emirates.

Martinelli has been one of the main beneficiaries, and his form could just lead Arsenal to an incredible Premier League title.

Show all