Jacob Murphy picked out both Oleksandr Zinchenko, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli as three really tough opponents he has come up against this season as he lauded Arsenal.

The Newcastle United star was speaking to Rio Ferdinand’s YouTube channel after helping the Magpies produce an outstanding win over Manchester United at St James’ Park on Sunday.

The result put Newcastle in the top-four in the Premier League. But of course, the main story this season has been the incredible development of Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta’s side are on pole position to win the title. So it is not entirely surprising that Murphy picked out the Gunners when discussing who stood out to him as Newcastle’s toughest opponent so far.

Murphy lauds Zinchenko, Saka and Martinelli

And after praising Arsenal generally, Murphy named a few players specifically for how well they have played this season, including Oleksandr Zinchenko.

“It was tough playing against Zinchenko,” he told Rio Ferdinand’s YouTube channel. “I think he slipped three passes right between me and Sean in the space of 15 minutes. He had no right to put the ball where he did. And he was getting through gaps like that. You think you’re in a good defensive shape and he’s still picking out passes like that.

“Obviously, Saka, deadly. Martinelli, frightening also.”

Murphy’s comments highlight the problem Arsenal fans come the end of the season. It is almost impossible to pick out a player of the season.

Obviously, there are a few obvious contenders. Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli are definitely amongst the favourites. Meanwhile, Martin Odegaard is another option. And no-one has experienced a greater turnaround than Granit Xhaka.

But there is no question that the signing of Gabriel Jesus and £32 million spend on Zinchenko have really changed the game.

The pair know exactly what it takes to win the Premier League title. But they also came in with a hunger. Neither were stalwarts of Manchester City’s side over a really long period of time.

They have been given the stage to prove exactly what they can do. And they have made the most of that stage.

It certainly feels as though as Jesus and Zinchenko could be the ones to make it three league titles on the spin this season.