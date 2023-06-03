‘Bit of a stretch’: 50-year-old manager would need lots of convincing to take the Leeds job now – journalist
Brendan Rodgers would need a lot of convincing to take the Leeds United job at this point.
Speaking on the Inside Elland Road Podcast, Graham Smyth was discussing Leeds’ hunt for a new manager, and he spoke about the recent links to Graham Potter and Brendan Rodgers.
Sadly, the journalist’s belief is that both of these managers may be unrealistic targets for Leeds, claiming that Potter is a massive stretch and that Rodgers would take a lot of convincing to come to West Yorkshire.
Rodgers would need convincing
Smyth gave his verdict on Rodgers and Potter.
“People were saying about going and getting Potter and getting Rodgers? Is that realistic? Potter is a massive stretch, Rodgers maybe less so, but he’s still a bit of a stretch. He would need to be completely convinced that you’re going straight up and that the project would be serious,” Smyth said.
Would’ve said the same about Bielsa
It will be tough for Leeds to get Rodgers to Elland Road. After all, he’s a former Liverpool manager and a recent FA Cup winner, but you would’ve said exactly the same about Marcelo Bielsa in 2018.
The Argentine was viewed as one of the top coaches in the world when he came to Leeds in the Championship, so, as Leeds fans know, these ambitious appointments are possible, even if they are difficult.
It really won’t be easy for Leeds to land a manager like Rodgers, but when has anything worthwhile ever been simple?
Leeds need to be ambitious when searching for their new manager, and Rodgers could be just the man they need to get them back to where they belong.
