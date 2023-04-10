Nigel Reo-Coker really impressed with £45m Arsenal man, he’s become an important leader











Nigel Reo-Coker has praised Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus for his performance against Liverpool yesterday.

Analysing the game on the Football Daily podcast, Reo-Coker highlighted his importance to Mikel Arteta’s side.

After scoring a brace against Leeds, Jesus found the back of the net again yesterday.

He lost Virgil van Dijk in the box to head home a brilliant cross from Gabriel Martinelli.

One BBC pundit even suggested that the Dutch defender panicking every time the 26-year-old picked up the ball.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Gabriel Jesus is Arteta’s first choice at centre-forward, but the Gunners have dealt so well without him.

The signing of Leandro Trossard in particular relieved some of the worries around the club when Jesus was injured at the World Cup.

However, Reo-Coker has highlighted some of Jesus’s strength that don’t just come on the pitch for Arsenal.

His education under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City could end up being what sinks his old club.

Reo-Coker seriously impressed with Arsenal star Jesus

Asked about the impact of the forward at The Emirates, Reo-Coker said: “Yeah, he’s been sensational.

“He’s got that pedigree, he knows what it takes to win titles, he’s done it with Manchester City.

“He’s one of those players, no matter what, as long as he’s on the pitch at Arsenal he has such an influence.

“And it’s not just what he brings in the hard work that he does up front, and brings the team up with his ability to make goals and score goals, but it’s just his presence.

“He’s really got a leadership role about him as well in the team, and he makes a big difference.”

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The £45m forward wasn’t cheap but already looks like he’s worth every penny to Mikel Arteta.

He’s a potent finisher but expertly leads the press from the front, which is an important aspect of Arsenal’s tactics.

Jesus has hit form at the perfect time for Arsenal, and Reo-Coker believes his winning experience could make all the difference.

Arsenal need to return to winning ways against West Ham next Sunday.

David Moyes’s side are fighting for their lives in the Premier League, and won’t be an easy test for The Gunners.

