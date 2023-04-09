Liverpool vs Arsenal: Tony Adams lauds 'magnificent' Gabriel Jesus











Tony Adams has heaped praise on Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus for his work-rate and labelled him a ‘magnificent’ player.

The Arsenal legend spoke to the Premier League’s official website before today’s clash against Liverpool and highlighted Jesus’ impact on Mikel Arteta’s side.

Jesus has just returned from a lengthy spell on the sidelines after he picked up a knee injury at the World Cup last year.

The 26-year-old netted a brace against Leeds last weekend and got amongst the goals once again at Anfield today.

And Tony Adams was full of praise for the Brazilian before the game got underway.

Adams praises ‘magnificent’ Jesus

Speaking to the Premier League’s official website, Adams heaped praise on Jesus for his work-rate off the ball.

“Big players know how to win leagues,” he said. “You see Gabriel Jesus defending for us, he’s a real team player and he’s come in with Zinchenko.

“Just his work-rate for me, he’s a magnificent player. I’m very excited about this team.”

Arsenal got off to a dream start at Anfield today as they raced into a two goal lead inside the opening half an hour.

Gabriel Martinelli opened the scoring and Jesus himself got their second with a well-taken header.

It’s a huge boost for the Gunners to have Jesus back for the final stretch of the campaign and he’s proving to be a key man in terms of their title aspirations.

Liverpool did get back into the game before the end of the first-half as Mohamed Salah finished off a brilliant move.

The Egyptian also had an opportunity to level the game up from the spot at the beginning of the second-half. Fortunately for Arsenal, he dragged his effort wide of the post.

Klopp’s men did manage to find an equaliser through Roberto Firmino late in the second-half and put a dent in Arsenal’s title hopes though.

