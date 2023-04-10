Garth Crooks says Gabriel Jesus made Virgil van Dijk panic every time he touched the ball











Garth Crooks has said every time Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus got the ball, Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk was panicking.

In his BBC Sport Team of the Week column, the 26-year-old Brazilian was named in his front three.

Arsenal fans were absolutely delighted to see Gabriel Jesus return to action off the bench against Fulham last month.

After picking up a nasty injury at the World Cup, there was a real worry his absence would derail Arsenal’s season.

His impact after making the move from Manchester City couldn’t be ignored, as he transformed Arsenal’s style of play.

However, the Gunners managed fine without him, with Eddie Nketiah and later Leandro Trossard filling in expertly.

Jesus is now fit enough to start for Arsenal, and was up against Virgil van Dijk yesterday.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The Dutchman has been one of the best centre-backs in the league for the past several seasons.

He’s not been at his best in this campaign though, and facing league leaders Arsenal was always going to be a big test.

The Brazilian made him pay at one point in the first-half, something that will have disappointed Van Dijk and Jurgen Klopp.

Arsenal star Jesus made Van Dijk panic – Crooks

Talking about the 26-year-old in his column, Crooks said: “I saw Virgil van Dijk actually panic in the first half at the sight of Jesus gathering the ball at his feet, about to run the Liverpool centre-back down the line.

“When a top-class striker knows he’s got you on the run, it’s only a matter of time before that defender is exposed and that is precisely what happened to Van Dijk.

“Jesus’ header and Arsenal’s second goal proved exactly that point.”

It was very out of character for Van Dijk to lose Jesus in the box for Arsenal’s second goal.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Normally so dominant in the air, he had no idea where the Brazilian had gone when Gabriel Martinelli delivered his cross.

Gabriel Jesus has been widely praised for his performance yesterday, and now has the chance to make an impact on the title race after his absence.

He knows all too well what Arsenal are up against, having won several league titles with Manchester City.

Jesus could prove he made the right choice to leave in the summer if he can lift the Premier League trophy next month.

