Nigel Reo-Coker not happy after how Aston Villa have treated ‘outstanding’ player

Nigel Reo-Coker has said he’s been left really disappointed by the way Aston Villa have treated Ashley Young.

Speaking on CBS Sports’ House of Champions Podcast, Reo-Coker addressed the veteran’s situation at the club.

Ashley Young had another fantastic season at Villa Park.

He led from the front as under Unai Emery they managed to qualify for the Europa Conference League.

Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Few would have expected the 37-year-old to make 29 league appearances at the start of the campaign.

But his ability to play as a full-back on either flank made him an important player for Emery.

Aston Villa’s decision to release Young this summer has angered several former teammates including Reo-Coker and Stiliyan Petrov.

Unfortunately, he’s not been rewarded with the chance to play in Europe one last time next season.

However, Reo-Coker teased he had more information on what was going on between Young and the club.

Reo-Coker not happy with Young situation at Villa

Talking about his old team, Reo-Coker said: “I’m very disappointed with [Aston] Villa, I’m sad that Ashley Young has left as I thought he had an absolutely outstanding season for them last year.

“I think he deserved a lot more than how things have played out.

“I must say, I’ve got a bit of information, but I’m going to keep it quiet to my chest, but I’m disappointed.”

Ashley Young was giving wingers nearly half his age problems in the Premier League last season.

Leeds United teenager Wilfried Gnonto admitted he got inside his head when they faced off against each other.

Aston Villa’s squad isn’t short of experience, but Ashley Young could be invaluable to a team returning to Europe for the first time since 2011.

Photo by Jack Thomas – WWFC/Wolverhampton Wanderers FC via Getty Images

Matty Cash and Alex Moreno are very good options on either side, but Young’s versatility would make him a useful backup.

Reo-Coker’s frustration over Ashley Young’s future at Aston Villa will be shared by plenty of their fans.

However, given Unai Emery’s incredible start to life at Villa Park, it’s hard to argue with many of his decisions.

Their business in the summer might determine whether letting Young go is the right call or not.