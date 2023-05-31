Stiliyan Petrov delivers furious reaction to news coming out of Aston Villa today











Stiliyan Petrov was not happy when he heard the news that Ashley Young would be leaving Aston Villa in the summer.

The club made the announcement today with Petrov and fellow Villa legend Gabby Agbonlahor reacting to the news.

Few players have had a bigger impact over their careers at Aston Villa than Ashley Young.

The converted full-back first played for the club in 2007 after joining from Watford.

He went on to spend four seasons at Villa Park, helping the club in the top six three years on the bounce.

Manchester United eventually came calling and the club immediately started to struggle following his departure.

A spell in the Championship followed before returning to the top flight and 10 years after leaving for Old Trafford, Young returned.

Photo by Jack Thomas – WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

Aston Villa announced Young’s departure today and Stiliyan Petrov was not happy that the club released the 37-year-old club captain.

Despite his age, he still managed to make 29 appearances during a fantastic season under Unai Emery.

Petrov furious with Young departure from Aston Villa

The club made an announcement on Instagram and said: “Aston Villa can confirm that Ashley Young will be leaving the club upon the expiration of his contract.

“Thank you for everything and all the best for the future, Youngy.”

Stiliyan Petrov reacted angrily to the news, while Gabby Agbonlahor had his head in his hands.

Stiliyan Petrov furious with Aston Villa releasing Ashley Young. Cr. (avfcofficial) © 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META.

Young has proved this season he’s still more than capable of playing at the highest level.

Speed merchant Wilfried Gnonto admitted it was incredibly difficult to play against the veteran defender.

Young’s influence on and off the pitch is hard to understate at Aston Villa, which may explain Petrov’s reaction.

Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images

Alex Moreno’s arrival in January means from a playing perspective Young shouldn’t be required as often next season.

He’s mainly filled in at right-back this season due to Matty Cash’s absence and still performed brilliantly.

It’s a shame for Young that he won’t get to join Aston Villa as they return to European action next season.

