Newcastle United picked up where they left over from before the international break against Crystal Palace with Jacob Murphy playing a starring role.

The 28-year-old winger took to social media after opening the scoring at St. James’ Park yesterday.

After a stuttering start to the league campaign, Eddie Howe’s side have picked up where they left off last season.

The squad looks deeper and better prepared for fighting on four fronts this season thanks to some savvy work in the transfer market.

Anthony Gordon’s January move looks like a better transfer every week while Newcastle fans are starting to see more and more of Tino Livramento.

One player who continues to prove people wrong is Jacob Murphy.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Few would have expected him to be an important player for a Champions League side just a few years ago.

Murphy opened the scoring for Newcastle against Crystal Palace with an interesting dinked finish.

He’s gone from fighting for his place in Newcastle’s squad to starring against Paris Saint-Germain under Howe.

There aren’t many players in the Premier League who have achieved such a remarkable turnaround in their careers.

Murphy impresses for Newcastle vs. Crystal Palace

Posting on Instagram after the match, Murphy said: “Momentum. Well in boys!”

Anthony Gordon claimed he was the man of the match, while Nick Pope said he was “Ballin’.”

Bruno Guimaraes and Callum Wilson shared their love for the winger, while Alan Shearer applauded the 28-year-old.

It was another commanding performance from Eddie Howe’s side as they look to close the gap on the top four in the Premier League.

The combination of Kieran Trippier and Murphy on the right wing for Newcastle caused Palace so many problems yesterday.

The England international is one of the in-form players in the league and understands Murphy’s game perfectly.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

They combined for the opening goal while Murphy set up Callum Wilson for the final goal of the game.

Attention now turns to the Champions League and the visit of Borussia Dortmund.

The atmosphere at St. James’ Park will once again be electric with the novelty of returning to Europe’s biggest competition unlikely to wear off this season.