Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff was very impressed with Jacob Murphy’s cameo against PSG last night.

The £12m winger took to social media to celebrate a monumental win at St. James’ Park yesterday.

Even the most optimistic Newcastle fan may not have seen what was going to happen last night.

Paris Saint-Germain lined up with an intimidating front four including Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele.

However, they proved no match for the likes of Dan Burn and Fabian Schar who both got on the score sheet as well.

Sean Longstaff was another local boy to hear the roar of the St. James’ Park crowd as his shot squirmed past Gianluigi Donnarumma in the first half.

Longstaff has been quick to shower praise on Newcastle teammate Jacob Murphy for his performance against PSG.

The winger came on for Miguel Almiron in the 70th minute with PSG looking to mount an unlikely comeback.

However, he helped put the game to bed, assisting Schar for his fantastic long-range effort in the final moments.

Longstaff delighted for Murphy as Newcastle beat PSG

Taking to social media after the match, Murphy said: “Iconic European night…Unlocked.”

Longstaff replied to his post and said, “My hero,” while Bruno Guimaraes appears to have been glued to his phone at full-time and replied to another one of his teammate’s posts.

Murphy made his Champions League debut like many of his teammates against AC Milan two weeks ago.

There was no suggestion that Murphy would be sold in the summer and this typifies the huge improvement Howe has managed to get out of his squad.

It would have been very difficult for Newcastle fans to have imagined Longstaff and Murphy lining up alongside each other against PSG in the Champions League just a couple of years ago.

The 28-year-old is a fantastic rotation option with Howe appearing to give his wide players as much rest as possible between games regardless of the competition.

After coming off the bench yesterday, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Murphy start against West Ham on Sunday.