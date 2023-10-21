BBC pundit left amazed by £12m Newcastle player after first-half moment against Palace

Rachel Brown-Finnis lauded Kieran Trippier for the assist for the opening goal as Newcastle United blew Crystal Palace away at St James’ Park.

Brown-Finnis was speaking to BBC Sport after Jacob Murphy put the Magpies in front in a game which they would go on to win 4-0.

Kieran Trippier already has his seventh assist of the season in all competitions. The 33-year-old just seems to be getting better and better at this stage of his career.

And Newcastle produced another stunning performance to secure the three points. It was Murphy who opened the scoring inside the first four minutes on Tyneside.

Kieran Trippier lauded after assist in Newcastle win

Murphy managed to lob the goalkeeper after being fed by Trippier. The right-back produced a delicious first-time touch after a lovely switch from Fabian Schar. And the winger – who went on to provide two assists of his own – managed to find the far corner with a superb finish.

But Rachel Brown-Finnis was full of praise, in particular, for the assist from the England international.

“It’s a beautiful ball in from Kieran Tripper – perfect timing of his run. We’ve seen that for years, how primed he is to do that,” she told BBC Sport.

“Newcastle have got that high energy and excitement about them already.”

Magpies’ game-changing signing

It surely cannot be said often enough just how important a signing Trippier was to Newcastle. Of course, after the takeover, it was inevitable that the Magpies would fly up the table at some point. But it appeared that they were going to make several steps backwards first.

However, the signing of Trippier seemed to play a massive part in turning that particular season around. Not only did Newcastle sign a brilliant right-back, but they also sent out a message to their other targets that they had every intention of getting out of trouble.

That would prove to be the case. And Trippier has continued to impress now that Newcastle are fighting at the other end of the table.

Newcastle may make more exciting signings in the years to come. But they will do incredibly well to do a better bit of business than the £12 million they spent to bring Trippier to Tyneside.