Neymar Jr reacts to Gabriel Jesus back in action for Arsenal yesterday











Brazilian star Neymar was delighted to see Gabriel Jesus make his return to action for Arsenal yesterday.

The 25-year-old took to Instagram after playing his first competitive minutes for the Gunners since November.

He couldn’t have asked for an easier introduction to life back in the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta’s side blew Fulham away in the first-half yesterday, and were 3-0 up before the break.

Arsenal controlled the second-half, carving out a few chances, although Fulham did hit the bar.

After suggestions that Bukayo Saka seemed to have to play every minute for Arsenal this season, he was given an early rest.

Five minutes later, the travelling Arsenal support got what they wanted when they spotted Jesus on the substitutes bench.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The Brazilian replaced Leandro Trossard and finally took to the field once again.

There were plenty of question marks about whether Arsenal could cope without the forward during his injury lay-off.

Their five-point lead at the top of the Premier League certainly silenced those concerns.

Neymar loved Jesus’s return to Arsenal

The Brazilian international took to Instagram last night, and was over the moon to be back in action.

“So happy to be back,” Jesus said. “And feels like I never left…What a win from this group! Let’s go, gunners!”

Neymar replied with a love heart emoji on Jesus’s post after Arsenal’s latest victory.

Arsenal’s away support cheered every touch the 25-year-old took on his return, and nearly witnessed him score in the final moments.

It was only former Arsenal man Bernd Leno that prevented Jesus slotting home in front of the Gunners noisy travelling support.

Jesus was still doing some individual work in the warm-up to the game, suggesting he’s not quite fully fit yet.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

This isn’t a surprise given how long he’s been out of action for, but seeing him come off the bench yesterday was a welcome sight.

Arsenal will now be counting down the games until the end of the season.

Mikel Arteta will be hoping Jesus’s return is a boost to everyone in the squad.

