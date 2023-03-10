Ian Wright makes concerning Bukayo Saka claim after Arsenal v Sporting Lisbon











Ian Wright has been speaking about Arsenal and their winger, Bukayo Saka, on his latest podcast episode this evening.

Wright watched on in midweek as Arsenal drew 2-2 with Sporting Lisbon. In the end, it was a fair enough result and the Gunners will look to finish the job at home.

Mikel Arteta made some changes for the game. The likes of Kiwior and Vieira played while players such as Odegaard, Trossard and still, Gabriel Jesus, missed out.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

However, one man to feature from the off was star man Bukayo Saka. And speaking on the latest episode of his Wrighty’s House podcast, Wright said he’s surprised Saka isn’t getting a rest.

“Honestly, I said in a group that he must have a clause in his contract that says ‘I have to play’. Because I’m thinking in that particular game, surely you might give him a rest in that game,” Wright said.

“Let him just chill. But, Mikel has gone on record saying he doesn’t want any player thinking one game is more important than the other. I get it. But at the same time, it’s very precarious.”

Saka has been the key figure for Arsenal this season. Goals and assists have flowed, and a new contract is said to be close.

TBR’s View: Title is gone for Arsenal is Saka gets injured

Not that winning the Europa League wouldn’t be big right now. But Arsenal are in such a fine position for the league that losing Saka for any time would be a nightmare.

You can see why Saka played on Thursday, as Wright says. But they should have had enough without him and Arteta is running a risk with the England man.

Saka is sensational right now. But if he gets injured, then Arsenal can kiss goodbye to the Premier League title.