Alan Smith shares what he noticed about Gabriel Jesus during Arsenal’s warm-up today











Alan Smith has shared with Sky Sports what he noticed about Gabriel Jesus during Arsenal’s warm-up at Craven Cottage today.

Mikel Arteta’s men put in a commanding first-half display against Fulham and deservedly led by three goals at the break.

Leandro Trossard grabbed three assists as Gabriel Magalhaes, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard all got on the scoresheet.

It was an emphatic attacking display from Arsenal and exactly the type of start Arteta would have wanted after the comeback win against Bournemouth last weekend.

Of course, Jesus returned to the Arsenal squad today after a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a knee injury.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

The former Manchester City star was brought on to replace Trossard in the 76th minute of the game, which would have been a brilliant sight for Arsenal fans.

And Smith shared that he noticed the 25-year-old was put through a more ‘structured’ warm-up, alongside an Arsenal first-team coach.

Smith shares what he noticed about Jesus

Speaking on Sky Sports, Smith claimed that Jesus was put through a different warm-up to Arsenal’s other substitutes today.

“I was looking at him in the warm-up and he’s got a coach with him,” the Arsenal legend said.

“It was a bit more structured than the other subs. It’s perfect conditions really, last 20 minutes and still three ahead. Perfect conditions to blood him back in the team.”

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

It’s a massive boost for Arteta to have Jesus back in the squad, despite the fact that they have dealt with his absence brilliantly.

Trossard showed exactly what he is capable of while playing as a false nine today and the Brazilian will face a battle to get back into the side when he’s fully fit.

Arsenal have moved five points clear at the top of the table once again and are showing no signs that the pressure is getting to them.

The short trip to Fulham looked to be a tricky fixture on paper and despite a better second-half showing from Marco Silva’s men, it was a comfortable game for Arteta’s side.

