‘He’s brilliant’: John Hartson loves 25-year-old Celtic man, he’s so impressed with his passing

John Hartson thinks Celtic have a player in their team who is brilliant at passing. And I have to agree with him.

The former Celtic hero was raving about Liam Scales and says that when all of the injured defenders return to first-team duties, the Irishman must be the one that partners Cameron Carter-Vickers in the heart of the Hoops’ defence.

Hartson said [The Go Radio Football Show], “He can even play left back. He’s got a great presence. He’s brilliant.

“Confidence and when he passes the ball, he’s a really good passer of the ball, left-sided which is ideal. He can play out there.

“So yeah, I think on the evidence of how he’s played, I think he partners Carter-Vickers. That is my opinion.”

Liam Scales has been outstanding for Celtic

For a player who was on his way out of Celtic, Scales has certainly transformed his career at the club. Taking advantage of the defensive injury crisis, the 25-year-old defender has turned himself into one of the first names on the Celtic teamsheet.

Photo by Marco Rosi – SS Lazio/Getty Images

Stoic in defence, Scales put in a masterclass performance against Lazio in the Champions League. And that was a great follow-up to his outing in Rotterdam against Feyenoord.

To back up Hartson’s point, I tweeted out three days ago Scales’ passing stats from the UEFA Champions League website:

Those incredible passing stats equate to Scales having a passing accuracy of 92.4% in Europe’s premier competition. Incredible from Scales.

So yes, when Celtic do have a full quota of players available, it will be up to Maik Nawrocki and Gustaf Lagerbielke to try and win that jersey back. They better enjoy a fight as Scales is certainly not going to give his place without one.

