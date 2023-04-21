James Maddison almost certain to leave Leicester, amid Tottenham transfer links











Tottenham have been given another boost in their pursuit of Leicester City star James Maddison, with reports claiming the midfielder is on his way out.

The Foxes are in a relegation battle and should they go down, that will enforce a number of sales when it comes to star players, such as Maddison.

However, The Telegraph reports that Maddison is almost certain to depart this summer, regardless of the division Leicester are in.

Photo by Andrew Kearns – CameraSport via Getty Images

Moving on

It’s reported how Leicester’s model of selling one big player every year has come round to Maddison now. And as we know, Tottenham are keen on landing the England man.

It was claimed just this week that Tottenham want to sign Maddison, regardless of who their new manager is.

Of course, that new manager might end up being Brendan Rodgers. The former Leicester boss is among the names to be linked with Spurs. If he was to get the job, then landing Maddison would become even easier for Spurs.

Maddison, who has been lauded as an ‘incredible‘ midfielder, has been watched by Tottenham for some time. He is also on Newcastle’s radar, while Arsenal are known to have shown interest as well.

TBR’s View: Maddison what Tottenham needs

When you look at Tottenham they are crying out for a creative midfield player and James Maddison is someone most Spurs fans would love.

With Leicester knowing they have to sell, the time has come for Tottenham to make sure they land Maddison. He brings so much to the table that they lack, that it really is a no-brainer.

Tottenham have yet another massive summer ahead of them. Not only will there be a new manager in the dugout, but more new players will be needed.

Signing Maddison, then, could be the ideal start to the window for Daniel Levy and Tottenham.