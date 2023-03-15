Newcastle want to sign Scott McTominay, they love his strength and experience











Newcastle United now want to sign Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay this summer.

A report from The Athletic has given the lowdown on a number of Eddie Howe’s potential targets.

It’s set to be another very exciting summer of activity at St. James’ Park.

Newcastle are almost certainly going to need to prepare for their first European campaign in a decade.

Whether that’s the Champions League, Europa League or Europa Conference League will be determined in the next few months.

While they’ve spent much of the season sitting in the top four, it’s starting to look out of reach.

However, Newcastle fans won’t be complaining too much if they need to get their passports renewed during the summer.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Newcastle will need to improve the quality of the squad in that time, and want Scott McTominay to bolster their ranks.

After being called ‘special’ by Jose Mourinho, McTominay has been a regular part of Manchester United’s first team.

However, the addition of Casemiro to Erik ten Hag’s squad has pushed him further down the pecking order.

A move to St. James’ Park might be just what he needs to take the next step in his career.

Newcastle want Man United midfielder McTominay

The report from The Athletic has outlined what Newcastle like about the Scottish international.

‘Manchester United’s Scott McTominay could be available and Howe values his experience and physicality,’ they state.

McTominay burst onto the scene relatively late at Old Trafford, making his debut after his 20th birthday.

He’s since gone on to make more than 200 appearances for the club, and featured in the Champions League.

McTominay is a typical central midfield enforcer, who will break up play before letting his more creative teammates attack.

Photo by Richard Callis/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

He does pop up with the odd goal, but won’t ever be relied upon as a prolific midfielder.

Newcastle may want McTominay to free up Bruno Guimaraes in more advanced areas.

The 26-year-old does a similar role at Manchester United, allowing the likes of Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes to sit further up the pitch.

If McTominay does become available, it wouldn’t be the worst move in the world from Newcastle.

However, their fans may get more excited about a more exotic name from abroad, such as Edson Alvarez.

