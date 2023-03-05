Manchester United willing to sell 'special' player this summer with Newcastle and West Ham keen











Manchester United could be willing to sell Scott McTominay this summer with Newcastle still keen on landing the midfielder.

McTominay was a target for Eddie Howe in January but he ended up remaining at Old Trafford. However, United are expected to pursue new midfielders this summer and could move McTominay on to make room.

According to 90Min, United are looking at signing Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona again and with that, will allow McTominay to move on.

90Min reports how Newcastle and West Ham are still keen on signing McTominay.

Described as a ‘special‘ player by Jose Mourinho, McTominay has been a key squad player for Manchester United over the last few seasons.

However, he isn’t getting much of a look in now. The arrival of Casemiro and then the form of the likes of Fred and Fernandes has ensured minutes have been limited for McTominay.

Newcastle, meanwhile, are keen on adding strength in depth to their squad. After getting to the cup final against Man United, it was apparent more quality is needed to get them over the line going forward.

TBR’s View: McTominay would add depth to Newcastle

But whether or not he improves the first XI is open to debate. He isn’t getting in ahead of Joelinton and Guimaraes right now, so he could find himself in a similar position to what he’s in at Old Trafford.

McTominay could be an upgrade on Longstaff in the middle but even then, Longstaff has proven himself this season to be a useful player.

A lot could come down to the fee Man United want here. They won’t want to sell McTominay for cheap. So it could depend if Newcastle are willing to stump up the money.