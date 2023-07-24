Newcastle want to sign ‘fantastic’ Southampton man but willing to move on

Newcastle United are ready to make one last effort to sign Tino Livramento before moving on to other targets this summer.

Livramento is one of the players Newcastle have identified to strengthen the ranks this summer. The Southampton full-back has impressed since signing and after relegation, is among a host of Saints players being tipped to leave.

However, Newcastle’s attempts to sign Livramento have been knocked back so far. And according to The Daily Mail, the Mags will make one last push before moving on.

The Mail’s latest transfer confidential newsletter claims that Livramento very much remains the top target for Newcastle.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

But havng been knocked back already, the club are ready to move onto other targets if their next move to do a deal is denied.

Livramento is thought to be valued at at least £30m by Southampton. He is thought to be keen on making the move to the northeast as well.

Lauded by Theo Walcott for the ‘fantastic‘ impact he’s had on proceedings at Southampton, Livramento is among a cluster of highly-rated full-backs in the English game right now.

Newcastle do have Kieran Trippier as first-choice right now. But Livramento could be the future, with Eddie Howe keen to keep investing in the squad.

Livramento to Newcastle makes sense

It’s going to be so important for Newcastle to have a big squad full of quality next season. With European football, there’ll be games where Eddie Howe needs to rotate his pack.

Livramento coming in would give Howe the chance to rest one of his star players in Trippier. But crucially, Livramento could also work with the young defender.

Newcastle need to push this one through really. And if it does take a bit more money, then so be it.