‘Fantastic’ £30m star now very keen to join Newcastle with Magpies making two bids already

Tino Livramento is very keen to make the move to Newcastle United this summer with the Magpies making two bids for the Southampton star in this window.

That is according to a report from The Telegraph, which notes that Southampton want over £30 million for the 20-year-old.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

Tino Livramento is unsurprisingly attracting a lot of attention. There was little fanfare when he made the switch from Chelsea to St Mary’s a couple of years ago. But it quickly became apparent that the Saints had something special on their hands.

Livramento very keen on Newcastle move

Injuries ruled him out for the large majority of last season. But Newcastle have sensed an opportunity following the Saints’ relegation to the Championship.

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

The Telegraph reports that Eddie Howe’s side have made two bids for the youngster, with the highest proving to be worth £21 million.

Crucially, it is claimed that Livramento is now very keen to complete the move to St James’ Park. But clearly, there is a bit of distance between the two clubs over the fee.

Livramento would be a really exciting signing for the Magpies. Obviously, signing Kieran Trippier was a bit of a game-changer for Newcastle. And he has proved to be an unbelievable addition for the club.

But Howe’s side are going to be in the Champions League next year. They will surely need further reinforcements in that area of the field.

Livramento has already proved that he can make a ‘fantastic‘ impact in the Premier League. So it would be a brilliant move if Newcastle can reach an agreement with Southampton.

However, there is work to be done before Livramento gets his wish to make the switch to Tyneside.