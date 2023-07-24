Southampton full-back Tino Livramento is reportedly desperate to join Newcastle United this summer.

That’s according to The Telegraph who report that Newcastle have had two bids rejected for the defender.

It’s unsurprising that Livramento is keen on a move up north given his side Southampton were relegated last season.

The defender spent almost the entire season sidelined with a knee injury and only managed two Premier League appearances in the last couple of matches.

With the full-back now back fit it would seem an excellent time to make the next step and continue his return to peak shape.

It’s no secret that Newcastle are looking to strengthen their squad depth ahead of the new season.

The club now have European football to contend with and will need several new faces to cope with the added games.

And whilst Eddie Howe’s side are very keen on Livramento, they could walk away from a deal given a difference in valuation

The brilliant full-back, who has impressed ever since leaving Chelsea, reportedly has a £40m buyback clause in his Southampton contract.

And whilst there’s no talk of Chelsea exercising that for now, it seems that Newcastle also wouldn’t be willing to reach that sum.

Another season at Southampton whilst they rebuild in the Championship may not be the worst thing for Livramento.

Whilst a move to Newcastle does sound very appealing, the full-back would surely be need consistent minutes to prove his fitness.

At 20 years old the English defender still has a lot of football ahead of him and could make such a move in the future.

For now, it seems most important that the former Chelsea man focuses on a careful road to peak fitness.

Similarly, you can see exactly why he would think he’s a great fit for Newcastle.

The full-back has shown great attacking qualities and could be afforded time to slowly rebuild as he plays understudy to Kieran Trippier.

The England international played almost every minute for Newcastle last season and was absolutely crucial.

However, should the defender miss some games across the season, it doesn’t feel like the side have adequate replacements.

Emil Krath is the most obvious substitute and he is currently recovering from his own knee injury.