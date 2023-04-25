Newcastle want to sign Benjamin Sesko before he's even played for his new club











Newcastle United still want to sign RB Salzburg forward Benjamin Sesko this summer, despite his future already being decided.

A report from 90min outlines the Slovenian international’s immediate future.

Benjamin Sesko is one of Europe’s most exciting young forwards.

Discovered by RB Salzburg back in 2019 in his native Slovenia, Sesko has quickly proved his talents in front of goal.

He’s followed in the footsteps of Erling Haaland by heading to the Austrian giants, who have one of Europe’s best scouting networks.

Sesko has scored 14 league goals in 25 appearances this season, as well as featuring in both the Champions League and Europa League.

Newcastle now want Sesko after chasing him last summer, but there’s already a problem.

Photo by Andreas Schaad – FC Red Bull Salzburg/FC Red Bull Salzburg via Getty Images

Sesko agreed a future transfer to RB Leipzig before the start of the season, with the two clubs once again working together in the transfer market.

A £20m agreement is already in place, and Leipzig won’t want to let Sesko go without making a hefty profit.

Newcastle want Sesko despite Leipzig agreement

The report from 90min states that, ‘Manchester United and Newcastle United had scouts in attendance to watch Benjamin Sesko at the weekend as the two clubs continue their interest in the Slovenian striker, 90min understands.’

There’s no guarantee that Leipzig would be willing to negotiate with Newcastle even if they desperately want to sign Sesko this summer.

The teenager is very highly-rated, and Newcastle are keen to hoover up young talent from around the world.

They already brought in Harrison Ashby from West Ham in January, and Garang Kuol from Australia.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Dan Ashworth has a reputation for obtaining brilliant young players, and Sesko certainly fits that bill.

However, unlike during his time at Brighton where they had to look for bargains as well as unearthed gems, he has more purchasing power at his disposal at Newcastle.

Therefore, if he really wants to bring Sesko to Newcastle, he could potentially do so, even if that means paying a premium.

The ‘incredible’ forward has a big future ahead of him.

Whether that’s in the Bundesliga or the Premier League next season is yet to be seen.

