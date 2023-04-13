Newcastle want to sign Ansu Fati from Barcelona on loan











Newcastle United are thinking of making an ambitious move to sign Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati on loan this summer.

The Magpies are having a phenomenal season in the Premier League. They are currently third in the table and are on course to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

That would be an extraordinary achievement by Eddie Howe and co, but Newcastle will need a stronger squad to compete with the best sides in Europe. That’s probably why they are looking at Fati now.

Newcastle want to sign Ansu Fati from Barcelona on loan

Ansu Fati could be on the exit list at Barcelona this summer.

The 20-year-old was tied down to a new contract just 18 months ago. Barcelona have his future secured until the summer of 2027 and even have the option to extend that by two more years.

To protect themselves even more, the Catalans inserted a release clause in his contract worth €1 billion (£846m).

However, despite all that, Fati has fallen down the pecking order at Barcelona, and there’s a good chance he could leave the Camp Nou in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool have all been linked with a move to sign the ‘spectacular‘ Spaniard, but Dean Jones’ report on GiveMeSport claims that Newcastle want him too.

The Magpies, however, are only considering a loan move at this moment in time.

TBR View:

Newcastle already have a great squad, but to compete in the Champions League next season, they will need a bit more help in a few areas of the pitch.

The attack is one of those areas, and Howe is almost certain to be on the market for a new forward. A number of names have been linked with Newcastle recently, but none more exciting than Fati.

The 20-year-old has been one of Barca’s most exciting talents for years now. He was trusted so much that the Catalans even gave him Lionel Messi’s iconic number 10 shirt when he left for PSG.

It’s a shame that Fati is struggling for game time at Barcelona at the moment, but their loss could prove to be Newcastle’s gain if they can pull this deal off this summer.

