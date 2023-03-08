Newcastle transfer target Raphinha now looks 'off limits' for summer move











Barcelona star Raphinha now looks very unlikely to move this summer, with Newcastle United circling.

Journalist Kaya Kaynak, via Give Me Sport, has provided an update on the Brazilian’s future.

Newcastle are already trying to prepare for next season after a brilliant first full campaign under Eddie Howe.

European football is very much on the cards, but which competition they end up in remains to be seen.

After spending so long in the top four, it now looks unlikely that they’ll be playing in the Champions League next season.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Playing in the Europa League or Europa Conference League may be better for their long-term progression anyway.

Eddie Howe will know he needs to improve the overall quality of his squad, given the extra games they’ll have to play.

Newcastle have plenty of cash to spend, and have targeted a move for Raphinha this summer.

The £55m winger only joined Barcelona last season, but has already been linked with moves away from Camp Nou.

However, it now looks very unlikely that he’ll be making a swift return to the Premier League.

Speaking to Give Me Sport about the 26-year-old’s future, Kaynak said: “Raphinha seems off limits at the minute.

“He’s obviously living his dream move at Barcelona, I think he’s very keen to give that a proper go.

“That’s not me saying the rumours aren’t true, it’s just what I’ve heard personally.”

In Newcastle’s current set-up, the wingers are some of the most important players in terms of creating and scoring goals.

Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Their rapid rise up the table in the first-half of the season owed a lot to Miguel Almiron’s incredible form.

He’s struggled to maintain that since the World Cup, and scoring goals has now become a big problem for Newcastle.

Raphinha has nine goal contributions during his first season in La Liga, but scored 11 times in a struggling Leeds side last campaign.

Newcastle would love to bring Raphinha in this summer to match that output, but it’s now looking like a tough deal to complete.

If he does become available, they’ve also got the tough task of fending off interest from Arsenal.

The Brazilian has already spoken about his love for the north London side, and may prefer a move to The Emirates.

