£55m star Mikel Arteta has already tried to sign says he loves Arsenal











Raphinha turned down the chance to move to Arsenal in the summer when he left Leeds United, choosing Barcelona instead.

He eventually made a £55 million switch to the Camp Nou after being at the centre of one of the biggest transfer sagas of last summer.

Raphinha was even linked again in January, although it seems the Barca move was a dream come true for him and one he does not want to give up easily.

But he was asked in a TikTok video with Adri Contreras which other teams apart from Barcelona he likes, and cited Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal.

Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Raphinha says he loves Arsenal

He said: “Me encanta Arsenal,” which when translated from Spanish into English means: “I love Arsenal.”

A cynic may say that Raphinha is just mentioning teams he knows may come in to sign him if he ever does leave Barcelona.

But he could have mentioned his former club Leeds, and also Chelsea, who were in for him in the summer and have hardly been shy about spending money since.

On Thursday night, Raphinha offered English fans a reminder of his quality when Barcelona hosted Manchester United in the Europa League.

He set up Marcos Alonso’s opening goal, and then scored himself when his teasing cross floated all the way in, and was visibly upset to be taken off late on.

Arsenal and Leeds fans no doubt would have enjoyed seeing Raphinha net against United, one of their bitterest rivals, but perhaps Gunners supporters feel the time for the winger to really declare his love for the club has passed last summer.