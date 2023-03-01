Newcastle planning summer move for Barcelona star Raphinha











Newcastle United have made Raphinha one of their top targets for the summer transfer window, according to a report from Sport.

The Magpies are definitely going to be one of the teams to watch in the summer. Obviously, Eddie Howe’s men have taken a giant step forward this season. But they are far from done. And with that, they may well set their sights on some amazing deals in the next window.

Newcastle have done some superb business in the market since the new owners came in. And it seems that they have their hearts set on a real statement signing.

Newcastle eye summer move for Raphinha

According to a report from Sport, Newcastle are planning to make a move for Raphinha.

Of course, the winger only moved to Barcelona last summer, costing the Catalan giants around £67 million. And he has made a positive impact at Camp Nou, scoring seven goals and providing nine assists in all competitions.

However, there is probably a sense that he has not been a game-changing signing for Barca. And with that, it would be no surprise to see a side test Xavi’s resolve to keep the Brazilian in the summer.

Reports from Sport claimed that Arsenal made a £62 million bid in the January window. But it seems that Newcastle are going to be the next side to make a move.

It would send out a huge message if Newcastle could bring Raphinha to Tyneside. He proved to be an ‘unbelievable‘ signing for Leeds, playing a pivotal role in keeping them up last season.

He clearly wants to be a success at Barcelona. But perhaps that stance may change if Newcastle make a big play for his signature.