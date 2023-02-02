Merhdad Ghodoussi claims Newcastle star Sean Longstaff is 'special'











Newcastle United co-owner Merhdad Ghodoussi has now said that Sean Longstaff’s semi-final goals were ‘special’.

Eddie Howe has led his Newcastle side to their first domestic cup final in decades.

A 2-1 win over Southampton sent St. James’ Park crazy, and Sean Longstaff took to Instagram to celebrate their victory.

Longstaff was instrumental to Newcastle’s win, scoring both goals in the first-half.

It took just five minutes for Longstaff to open the scoring, escaping his marker and finishing past the goalkeeper in the box.

He double Newcastle’s lead 15 minutes later, finishing off a brilliant team goal.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Longstaff could have had a first-half hat-trick, but just dragged his volley wide of the post.

The 25-year-old is one of a number of players Eddie Howe has got the very best out of this season.

There were question marks over whether Longstaff was good enough to start for Newcastle.

However, he’s now a key player in the side, and has just secured his boyhood club a Wembley final.

Ghodoussi loved Longstaff’s Newcastle performance

Longstaff posted on Instagram after their brilliant win, saying: “What a night at SJP!

“Special atmosphere and into a final at Wembley! This team @nufc.”

Mehrdad Ghodoussi congratulates Newcastle star Sean Longstaff. Cr. (seanlongstaff97) © 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META.

He received a huge amount of praise from his teammates, with new signing Harrison Ashby saying, “Deserved brother.”

Matt Targett replied, “Buzzing for you mate”, while Ghodoussi simply said, “Special”.

Mehrdad Ghodoussi congratulates Newcastle star Sean Longstaff. Cr. (seanlongstaff97) © 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META.

Longstaff’s importance in the side is set to increase in the next few matches.

A poor challenge from Bruno Guimaraes saw him sent off, and he’ll now be banned for the next three games.

The 25-year-old may have to drop into his role and try to emulate the exceptional Brazilian.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Longstaff has been impressing his Newcastle teammates all season, and Ghodoussi has joined his fan club.

Howe told him before Christmas that he needed to add more goals to his game, and he’s responded brilliantly.

If he could score for his boyhood club at Wembley, it would be a dream come true for Longstaff.

