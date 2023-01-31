Newcastle are now more likely to sign 'special' midfielder today than Sander Berge - journalist











Newcastle United are more likely to sign Conor Gallagher from Chelsea than Sheffield United’s Sander Berge today.

Journalist Keith Downie told Sky Sports News that the Magpies are looking for a midfielder on an initial loan before the deadline.

Jonjo Shelvey is bound for Nottingham Forest and Newcastle went into the window short on depth in their engine room anyway.

Photo by Jason Cairnduff – Pool/Getty Images

Newcastle more likely to sign Gallagher today than Berge

He said: “Due to Financial Fair Play Newcastle are looking to bring in a loan midfielder with a potential to make that permanent in the summer. Sander Berge was a player they considered yesterday, however, I think that deal will be difficult to do.

“That one out of the two we are talking about [Gallagher] is the more likely to happen but it comes with a big caveat.

Chelsea have been unwilling to do business with Newcastle this window or in the summer window last year, as they see Newcastle as a direct rival.

“You only need to look at the table to see exactly what they mean by that. I think it’s one to watch today as should Chelsea land Enzo Fernandez it might mean that they may need to move Gallagher on.

“So far Newcastle have been rebuffed from Chelsea, they have not wanted to do business and I think the price-tag they have been quoted is probably too high for them, so things would have to change significantly for Newcastle to get Gallagher in today.”

It is understandable that Chelsea do not want to do business with a club who are now a direct rival but they may need to balance the books today and using ‘special‘ Gallagher to do that.

It is perhaps a little surprising that Newcastle have let Shelvey and Chris Wood go to Forest, without directly replacing either of them – yet.

Gallagher would be a really good signing, it is just whether they can get a deal done which works financially for all parties, unless something changes with Berge.