Newcastle transfer news: Magpies board concerned about Conor Gallagher deal

The Telegraph reports that Newcastle United are about to make a last minute move for Chelsea star Conor Gallagher, but their board are concerned about a possible deal.

The Magpies provided Eddie Howe with his first addition of the transfer window over the weekend by bringing in Anthony Gordon from Everton.

But with Jonjo Shelvey closing in on a move to Nottingham Forest, Newcastle will be keen to bring in a new midfielder before today’s deadline.

Howe’s men hold a long-standing interest in Gallagher and were heavily linked with a move for the 22-year-old over the summer.

TalkSPORT reported yesterday that Newcastle have revived their interest in the England international, but their board fear Chelsea may price them out of a deal.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Newcastle to make last minute move for Gallagher

The Telegraph provided an update on Newcastle’s pursuit of Gallagher in their live blog [8.14am] this morning.

The outlet claims that Newcastle fear Chelsea will make a deal for the midfielder too expensive. The Blues are also unwilling to loan the youngster to the Magpies as they are direct rivals for a Champions League spot.

Newcastle have been quoted a fee worth over £50 million if they want to sign Gallagher this month. Howe’s men have contemplated a permanent move as he is a long-standing target, but they may end up returning with a bid in the summer.

The Telegraph notes that sources have told them the deal is ‘unlikely’ at this stage due to the player’s price-tag.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Gallagher has been described as a ‘special’ talent and would fit in perfectly at Newcastle. It would be intriguing to see how he develops under a manager like Howe.

But it just shows how far Newcastle have come that Chelsea now see them as direct rivals and are pricing them out of a move.

Howe will have to bring in a midfielder before today’s deadline, especially if Shelvey completes a switch to Forest as expected. It may be that Newcastle have to make a stop-gap signing before going all out for Gallagher in the summer.

