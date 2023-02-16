Newcastle transfer news: Alphonso Davies on Dan Ashworth's radar this summer











Newcastle United sporting director Dan Ashworth is reportedly interested in signing Alphonso Davies this summer.

That’s according to journalist Ben Jacobs, who was speaking to Caught Offside about Newcastle’s future transfer activity.

Eddie Howe’s side are slowly edging closer to a return to European football next season.

They currently sit fourth in the Premier League, and have only lost once in the league this campaign.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Although their recent form has suffered slightly, the teams around them aren’t faring much better.

They’ve got a huge EFL Cup final to prepare for next weekend, where a win would guarantee Europa League football.

Newcastle are clearly more ambitious than that though, and Ashworth’s desire to sign Alphonso Davies suggests that.

The Bayern Munich star seems unlikely to leave the German champions unless a fantastic proposal comes in.

Playing European football with a highly ambitious Premier League side might just be that project.

Ashworth keen to bring Davies to Newcastle this summer

Jacobs relayed his latest information on Newcastle’s summer transfer plans, saying: “I also think Newcastle would prefer, as priority, a left-back.

“Eddie Howe values a young, speedy and dynamic kind of player in that position.

“The modern full-back can almost be confused with a winger at times.

“That’s why a profile like Bayern’s Alphonso Davies has peaked sporting director Dan Ashworth’s interest.”

The Canadian international is one of the fastest footballers in the world, clocking speeds of 35.3km/h in 2020.

It means he can keep up with the likes of Erling Haaland and Darwin Nunez.

Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images

Davies is in complete contrast to Eddie Howe’s preferred left-back this season Dan Burn.

The lanky defender is by no means slow, but a completely different profile to Davies.

If Ashworth has been instructed to bring a player like Davies to Newcastle, it suggests an evolution in tactics next season.

Newcastle are also keen on the likes of Mason Mount and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who are much higher profile players than their current squad.

The 22-year-old has already achieved so much in his career, and has plenty of potential to keep improving.

Bayern would likely demand a huge fee for Davies, but that shouldn’t be a problem for Newcastle.

It would be a huge statement of intentions of the Magpies did manage to bring him in this summer.

